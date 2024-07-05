Telangana: Minority dept calls applications for CM Overseas Scholarship from July 8-Aug 7

Students who have taken admissions during January 1, 2024 and July 31, 2023 can apply for the scholarships.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 04:40 PM

Students who have taken admissions during January 1, 2024 and July 31, 2023 can apply for the scholarships.

Hyderabad: State Minorities department has called for applications for sanction of Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship to candidates from July 8 to August 7, 2024 (by 5 pm), Commissioner, Minority Welfare, Tafseer Iquba in a notice said.

Students who have taken admissions during January 1, 2024 and July 31, 2023 can apply for the scholarships. Selected candidates will be eligible for scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakh or actual fee, whichever is less and the details for procedure for application are available for www.telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in

Under this scheme, minority students can pursue higher education in PG and Ph.D courses in universities abroad located in USA/UK/Australia/Canada/Singapore/Germany/South Korea/ Japan/France and New Zealand.