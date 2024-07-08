Corporation chairpersons: Telangana govt releases appointment order from March in July

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 12:15 PM

Hyderabad: In a rather perplexing move, appointment orders pertaining to 34 different corporations in the State, which were kept under wraps all these days, were suddenly released by the State government on Monday.

The government had actually issued these orders on March 15 this year, but they were not made public nor the government announce the appointments, purportedly because of the model code of conduct being in vogue. Seven GOMs 442, 443, 444, 445, 446, 447 and 448 were issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari. Interestingly, a list of the leaders appointed as chairpersons for different corporations was published in a few sections of the media during the Lok Sabha elections.

However, save for a few, the appointment order copies were not handed over to many leaders, neither were the appointments announced publicly by the government.

Among the 34 corporations, 13 chairpersons belong to the Reddy community. During the Lok Sabha elections, the leaders were assured that based on their performance in the constituencies, they would be given different posts.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders had been to New Delhi last week to discuss the appointment of a new PCC president, expansion of the Cabinet and filling up of nominated posts.

Now that the appointment of chairpersons to different corporations has been made official, the focus would now be on appointment of the new PCC president and cabinet expansion.

The newly appointed chairpersons are expected to assume charge soon.