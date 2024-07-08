llegal structures demolished in Gandipet

8 July 2024

Officials razed a 1000 yards area at Himayat Sagar Survey No. 37 in addition to the demolition of illegal constructions found at Kismatpur Survey No. 132 with the help of JCBs.

Hyderabad: Cracking down on illegal constructions in Ranga Reddy district, revenue authorities on Monday morning demolished structures on government lands in Gandipet mandal. According to reports, government lands worth crores of rupees were encroached by squatters.

Moreover, Gandipet Tehsildar also registered criminal cases against those who took up illegal constructions.