Telangana: Miraculous escape for three as car overturns in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:51 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Kothagudem: The passengers in a car had a miraculous escape as the vehicle overturned and fell into a roadside stream at Rollapadu of Tekulapalli mandal in the district on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 6pm when Ritiyaz and Mustafa along with a four year old boy of Warangal were going to Kothagudem to attend a marriage ceremony. No one suffered injuries as the airbags in the vehicle inflated following the accident.

It was said that the man at the steering wheel was maneuvering a turn near a culvert and lost control of the vehicle, which landed upside down in the stream. The locals helped the victims of the accident to get out of the ill fated car and they went ahead on their journey in another car, police said.

