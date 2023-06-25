Telangana Model of Development is ‘inclusive, holistic, integrated and balanced’, says KTR

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said the Telangana Model of Development was one which is ‘inclusive, holistic, integrated and balanced’ and exuded confidence it would pay rich dividends for the party to come to power for the third consecutive term this year.

In an interview to PTI, Rama Rao said people in the State were familiar with the governance model of Telangana.

“People in the State are aware who can provide better administration and there is nobody in the opposition in the State who can match what Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao can deliver for the State,” he said, adding that though the BJP and Congress were vying for power in Telangana, they had nowhere showcased a governance model similar or better than the BRS model though they were in power in 20-odd States.

“Secondly, people will compare and contrast. If Congress and BJP are vying for Telangana, then they should also showcase. They have 20 plus States under their belt and should showcase a better model of governance than Telangana,” he said.

Asked how the Telangana model was different from the Gujarat model, he said: “I would rather not comment on the Gujarat model because it is now done and dusted. People have seen the reality.”

“I am very confident that this good governance model will pay rich dividends and help the BRS handsomely and KCR will become a hat-trick CM. No south CM has been able to pull off a hat-trick so far. He will be the first CM to do that, mark my word,” he said.

“Last time, the TRS had won 88 seats. In the coming Assembly elections, the BRS will win anywhere between 90 and 100 seats out of 119,” he said, adding that “good work” was the key mantra for winning the coming polls. “There is no substitute for good work.”

Able leadership and a stable government had done the magic for the party in Telangana. “There is solid pro-incumbency in the State as the party has delivered on what it promised,” he said, pointing out that

the party was holding all 32 Zilla Parishad seats in Telangana, 136 out of 142 municipalities and corporations and 9,000 plus out of 12,769 gram panchayats.

Asked if the possible alliance of YSR Telangana party with Congress would be a factor in the upcoming Telangana assembly polls, Rao quipped that he was sure it would be such a big factor that the Congress might lose whatever little it has.

“It is known that YSR Telangana pary chief Sharmila Reddy and her father and erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddy bitterly opposed the formation of Telangana,” he said.

“If she has an iota of self-respect, she should not have come to Telangana because she and her entire family opposed the formation of Telangana,” he said, adding that for them to seek votes in Telangana itself was a joke, and for the Congress to accept that was a bigger joke. “There is a disaster lying ahead for them,” he said.

On the BRS taking credit for the development in Hyderabad, which some say was initiated by former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Rama Rao said: “Naidu was CM back in 2004. We are sitting 20 years later. If somebody says we planted sapling in the 1950s, and Chandrababu reaped it, would he agree? The point is every government ever since formation of Telangana has done its best to create something or other.” “We have expedited and accelerated the progress. We have not taken our foot away from the accelerator in the last nine years,” he said.

