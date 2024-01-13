Telangana model schools admission notification out, check details

The mode of admission for all classes is through admission test and lateral entry into classes 8 to 10 is subject to availability of vacant seats at the time of admission.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 10:32 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued model schools admission notification for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date of application is February 22 for all classes from class 6 to 10.

Students can submit their applicants online through https://telanganams.cgg.gov.in

Candidates can download Hall Tickets on April 1. The test will be conducted on February 7.

The selection list of candidates will be displayed on May 25 and the certificate verification will be carried out from May 27 to 31.

Examination fee : Rs 125 for BC, SC, ST, PHC & EWS students and Rs 200 for other category students.