Telangana: Moduga Chettu blooms early in Sangareddy, Vikarabad

The leaves of Moduga Chettu are used for serving food by stitching leaf plates in the countryside

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 07:21 PM

Moduga tree flowers lit the rural parts of Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: Moduga Chettu (Bueta Monsperma), also called Sacred Tree, sees early blooming across Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts.

The flowers of these trees are traditionally used in making harmless Holi colours. Since the flowers were in bright red and orange in colour, the flowers were called Flame of the Forest. Though the Holi festival is a month away, the trees have started flowering from the beginning of February. The flowers, which can be seen from long distances, lit the forest area. The blooming of this flower also heralds the spring season.

The leaves of this tree are used for serving food by stitching leaf plates in the countryside. Eating food on these plates will keep people away from liver disorders, skin diseases, and cancer.