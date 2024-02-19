Medaram Jatara: Adilabad RTC aims to transport 1.2 lakh passengers

The services are being operated since February 17 round the clock and additional buses will be operated as per demand of the passengers and requirement of the traffic, said TSRTC Adilabad Regional Manager Solomon

Published Date - 19 February 2024

TSRTC Adilabad Regional Manager P Solomon.

Mancherial: TSRTC Adilabad Regional Manager Solomon said that steps were being taken to operate sufficient number of special bus services to avoid inconvenience of devotees who participate in the biennial Medaram jatara slated for February 21.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Solomon explained a slew of arrangements were made by the public transport system in view of the tribal fair. He said 445 buses were arranged this time as against 305 services in 2020 with an expectation that the total number of passengers to be around 1.20 lakh. The number of services was enhanced by taking 2020 as the base year instead of 2022, which was hit by Covid-19 pandemic. The services are being operated since February 17 round the clock. Additional buses will be operated as per demand of the passengers and requirement of the traffic.

The regional manager noted that a major portion of the services were being run from Mancherial, Srirampur, Mandamarri, Chennur and Bellampalli towns to ferry the passengers to Medaram. The origin of the services is a special point, created on the grounds of Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) in Mancherial town. Devotees were requested to visit the point to avail the services.

Solomon expected that more women passengers would utilize the services this year than female passengers who attended the fair in 2020 and 2022, following the introduction of Maha Lakshmi free bus travel scheme for women. They informed that efforts were made to provide hassle-free journey for women devotees and to cater needs of the passengers as well.

In light of cancellation of various trains between Hyderabad and Kaghaznagar, the corporation is operating 30 services from Mancherial to Hyderabad to tackle the rush of the passengers. Eight Lahari sleeper services were introduced on this route. More services will be arranged if needed. Introduction of non-stop and express services on Mancherial-Karimnagar via Luxettipet route is being mulled.

The regional manager disclosed that the unit was now seeing an occupation ratio 83 percent post introduction of Maha Lakshmi as against 74 percent in the past. He stated that the public transport system was helping 2.60 lakh passengers to reach their destinations per day when compared to the daily traffic of 1.72 lakh passengers till November, 2023.