Telangana: Motorbike catches fire at filling station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:02 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

A motorbike caught fire at a filling station at Sathupalli town in Khammam district on Monday.

Khammam: A motorbike caught fire as a worker at Sai Srinivasa Filling Station was filling petrol in its fuel tank at Sathupalli town in the district on Monday.

The alert staff at the filling station immediately doused the flames averting a major danger. The old modeled bike belongs to a gas stoves repairer, Charla Jampalu of Tiruvuru in AP, now living in the town.

The bike got short circuited when he was starting the engine after filling fuel. No one suffered injuries in the incident , police said.