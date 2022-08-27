Telangana: Miscreants set fire to jail official’s house in Sathupalli

Khammam: Unidentified persons have set fire to the residential quarters of Sathupalli Sub-Jail Deputy Jailor, K Hanumanth Rao causing damage to property at Sathupalli town in the district.

The incident which was said to have taken place during late night hours of Thursday came to light lately. It was said that the jail official went to Hyderabad for a medical consultation for his ailing mother on Tuesday.

Miscreants broke into the quarters, damaged the property, put furniture and other domestic items on fire. Some constables living in nearby quarters found smoke emanating from Hanumanth Rao’s quarters on Friday morning alerted the higher officials.

The Deputy Jailor, who returned home at night hours on Friday, lodged a complaint with the local police, who registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Property worth around two lakh rupees was said to be damaged in the incident.

It was not clear whether the act was committed by thieves or persons holding a grudge against the jail official. It was not clear either whether any valuables were stolen from the quarters.

