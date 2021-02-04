Khammam couple throw ‘baby shower’ for pet dog

Steffi, now one and half years old, became pregnant recently, and the couple decided to perform Seemantam for her.

Khammam: Showing their love for their pet animal in a unique way, a couple at Sathupalli town in the district performed ‘Seemantam’ (Baby shower) ceremony of their female pet dog.

Nutakki Navakumar and Asha brought the dog when it was a 21 day old puppy in October 2019, and they started treating like their own daughter. Steffi, as the couple named the dog, had a grand first birthday on October 31, 2020, in the presence of around 30 kids from the neighbourhood.

Steffi, now one and half years old, became pregnant recently, and the couple decided to perform Seemantam for her. The couple invited their relatives and neighbours for the celebration on Tuesday at their residence at NTR Colony in the town. After cake cutting by the dog, nearly 50 guests blessed Steffi with ‘Akshintalu.’ A sumptuous lunch with dishes like chicken biryani and others was served to the guests.

Navakumar is the Principal of Holy Faith B Ed College in the town and Asha is a nurse by profession who returned from Kuwait before lockdown after serving there for a few years. They also own another pet dog named Koushi, who is eleven years old. “We are blessed with two children, a son, now studying engineering and a daughter, who completed MBBS”, Asha told Telangana Today on Wednesday.

People who attended the Seemantam ceremony were happy with the couple showering love on their pet.

