Telangana movement is still on: KCR

KCR recalled the struggles to mend the damage caused to Telangana in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and said the BRS government had toiled to bring investments to the newborn State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 07:44 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said the Telangana movement was still on.

“In just five months, the State administration has gone topsy-turvy, with a growing opposition against the Congress rule across the State. The fight for Telangana is very much on. The onus is on the BRS to continue the reconstruction of Telangana,” he said, while addressing the BRS Atmeeya Sammelan at Veenavanka in Karimnagar district on Sunday.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who made a pitstop at Veenavanka before his roadshow in Jagitial to compensate for the 48 hour loss to poll campaign due to the ECI ban, recalled the struggles to mend the damage caused to Telangana in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and said the BRS government had toiled to bring investments to the newborn State. Still, within a short span, Telangana attracted huge investments making even Prime Minister Narendra Modi envious of the State’s progress.

“I came to know that a company with Rs 1,000 crore investment potential left Telangana for Tamil Nadu. Similarly, aluminum, plastic and other industries are unhappy with power holidays and are planning to shift base to other States,” he said, adding that the BRS would have to start all over again when it returned to power.

Exuding confidence that the party would emerge victorious regardless of when polls to the State Assembly were held, after which the State’s reconstruction would be taken up, the BRS president slammed the Congress government for undoing the good work done by the previous BRS government within such a short span.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s assurance that Rythu Bharosa (Rythu Bandhu) amount would be credited into every farmer’s bank account by May 9, the Opposition leader reminded that the financial assistance to farmers was meant to be deposited during crop sowing, and not after harvesting.

“What sort of governance is this?” he asked, asserting that the State government should give confidence and hope to farmers about their livelihood. He pointed out that the previous BRS government had not only implemented Rythu Bandhu and hand-held farmers through different initiatives, but also procured their entire paddy crop.

Questioning the current administration’s failure to maintain the progress achieved in the past, particularly with regard to drinking water supply and agricultural support, he said the Congress came to power in Telangana by deceiving people in the name of six guarantees. Now, lack of command of governance and empathy towards the common man had failed the Congress government in the State.

Also questioning the Chief Minister’s silence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for diverting Godavari River water to Tamil Nadu, Chandrashekhar Rao said though Modi had tried the same with him, he had asked the former to finalise Telangana’s share in Godavari River before speaking anything in this regard.

BRS Karimnagar MP candidate B Vinod Kumar, Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and other senior leaders were present.