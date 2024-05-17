Telangana Cabinet to meet on May 18

Hyderabad: Post Lok Sabha elections, the State Cabinet will be meeting on Saturday to discuss a host of issues, including farm loan waiver before August 15, State Formation Day celebrations, pending issues under AP Reorganisation Act, revenue generation sources for the State and others.

With Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promising to waive off Rs.2 lakh farm loan at single stroke, the cabinet is expected to discuss the revenue sources for raising the required funds. To this effect, establishing an exclusive corporation is also being contemplated.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister held a meeting Commercial Tax, Stamps and Registration, Excise and other departments’ officials with a specific focus on revenue generation. The cabinet is likely to discuss alternative means for generating revenue resources.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had already submitted its interim report on the measures to be taken up at Medigadda and Annaram barrages of Kaleshwaram project. The Cabinet is likely to discuss about the NDSA’s report and recommendations made by the authority, besides the future course of action.

This apart, the cabinet would take a call on the progress of paddy procurement in the State, especially with unseasonal rains drenching the stocks at several places in the current Yasangi season. There is also a demand from farming community and other sections on the need to extend Rs.500 bonus to all rice varieties.

With the Met department predicting normal rainfall in the ensuing monsoon, the cabinet is also expected to discuss on the action plan for Vanakalam season. With academic year commencing shortly, the cabinet would discuss different aspects pertaining to supply of fine rice to hostels, textbooks and uniforms to students.