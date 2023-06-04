Telangana: Narcotics wing in hot pursuit of drug rackets

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 4 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) formed to fight the drug menace will use both technical expertise and ground level operations to unearth, investigate and prosecute the drug rackets and offenders.

A full-fledged technical wing is part of the TSNAB where the officers will analyse data of offenders, monitor them, gather intelligence from social media and dark net, check the electronic gadgets seized from the offenders for information and do financial analysis. There are also facilities to retrieve data from damaged mobile phones and SIM cards.

Director of the TSNAB, CV Anand said the technical wing will support the entire operations from backend while the Task Force and Regional Narcotics Control Cells will conduct operations.

There are four narcotics police stations in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Warangal commissionerates where cases will be booked. The TSNAB has a dog squad and the canines will assist the sleuths in sniffing out narcotics concealed in luggage or vehicles. “There is an investigation monitoring and legal wing as well which will work to secure convictions for the drug offenders,” he said.

The TSNAB officials are in touch with the authorities concerned for setting up four special courts to take up the NDPS cases. The courts are likely to be set up at Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Warangal.

Awareness on drug abuse will be taken up by the TSNAB officials in educational institutions, workplaces and public places by dedicated teams.