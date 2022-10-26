Telangana: National conference at Pingle College on Nov 18, 19

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:35 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

While submission of the abstracts can be done on or before October 26, the full-length papers must be submitted by November 5.

Hanamkonda: A two-day interdisciplinary national conference on “Women in policy making and implementation-away towards Gender Equity” will be organised on November 18 and 19 at the Pingle Government College for Women, Waddepally, Principal Dr B Chandramouli said.

In a press note here on Wednesday, he said the conference brochure was released by District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu on Tuesday. Convener Dr D Ramakrishna Reddy, Co-convener Dr G Suhasini and Dr G Renuka were present.

While submission of the abstracts can be done on or before October 26, the full-length papers must be submitted by November 5.

Papers can be sent to publicadnationalconference@gmail.com. For more details, those interested can contact Dr Ramakrishna Reddy at 9441063782.