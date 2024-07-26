Regus opens a new, flexible workspace in GMR Aerocity, Hyderabad

The opening of this space comes on the heels of the company’s expansion plans and its objective of bringing state-of-the-art facilities to prime business locations in the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 03:28 PM

Hyderabad: Regus, one of the largest providers of flexible workspaces in the world, has opened a new workspace at GMR Business Park, the hub of new-age business, located in GMR Aerocity Hyderabad. The opening of this space comes on the heels of the company’s expansion plans and its objective of bringing state-of-the-art facilities to prime business locations in the country.

The modern, sustainable workspace caters to a range of workstyles, with facilities such as business lounges and co-working spaces, as well as office spaces that can be rented for a day and meeting rooms available for even just an hour.

Aman Kapoor, CEO – Airport Land Development, GMR Group, added, “Hyderabad Aero City has the advantage of location and has a distinct integrated mixed-use multi-asset ecosystem across commercial offices, retail, aerospace and industrial Park, educational institutions, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and rental accommodation.”

Harsh Lambah, Country Manager India and Vice President – Sales, IWG, added, “With the demand for modern workspaces growing continuously, the opening of this new office space further solidifies our footprint in Hyderabad while also adding financial and strategic value to businesses of every size.”

GMR Business Park, the premier office district in Hyderabad, sets the standard for modern, sustainable, and accessible business environments. It leases office spaces to large corporate campuses and new-age businesses, featuring well-planned open spaces and amenities such as a food court (Food Life), Yoddhas Gym, ICICI and HDFC banks, and an on-site ambulance. With both custom-designed and multi-tenanted offices, it provides a comprehensive ecosystem for business success.