Tribal woman electrocuted in Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 01:16 PM

Kamareddy: A 37-year-old tribal woman was electrocuted in Mathamralla Thanda of Machareddy Mandal of the district on Friday.

The local farmers, who saw her lying on the ground, informed the power officials, who switched off the power supply and shifted the body to the government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.