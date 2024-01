Telangana News Today: Ganja Chocolates in Warangal, Damagundem Forests for VLF Station, Gaddar Statue

In today's Telangana News, authorities in Warangal have confiscated Ganja chocolates, efforts are underway to protect Damagundem forests for the establishment of a VLF station, and approval has been granted for the installation of a statue of Gaddar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:17 PM

