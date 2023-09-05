Telangana: NGO extends helping hand to tribals in Kothagudem

The foundation members Vinay, Lentil Leans, Bhargava, Ramakrishna, Raja Kumar and others distributed solar charging lights, rice and clothing to the villagers and snacks to children

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Happy to Help You Foundation members extended a helping hand to adivasis living at Enuguppa Nagar of Mulakalapalli mandal in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Happy to Help You Foundation members have extended a helping hand to adivasis living at Enuguppa Nagar of Mulakalapalli mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The foundation members Vinay, Lentil Leans, Bhargava, Ramakrishna, Raja Kumar and others distributed solar charging lights, rice and clothing to the villagers and snacks to children. As adivasis lacked electricity they were provided solar charging lights, the members said.

As part of the Mission for Tribes programme, in memory of Varkala Ramulu, his son Varkala Arun Kumar donated solar charging lights, rice, clothes and snacks to the tribals, they added.

Also Read Telangana: Minister Sabitha presents State Award to Best Teachers