Telangana: Minister Sabitha presents State Award to Best Teachers

Education should be imparted in such a way that it enables the students adapt to changes in accordance to the changing conditions, said P Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Education should be imparted in such a way that it enables the students adapt to changes in accordance to the changing conditions, said Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Participating in the Teachers’ Day celebrations organized by the Education department here on Tuesday, she said under leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State government was striving for development of the education sector by developing infrastructure besides filling up of the teacher posts in the government educational institutions.

Stating that the education sector was a top priority for the government, Sabitha Indra Reddy said large amounts of funds were being allocated to education every year and in the current financial year Rs 29,611 crore was allocated to this sector. The ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’, a programme to revamp government and local body schools, was being implemented in 26,065 schools in the State in three phases in three years at a cost of Rs 7,289 crore, she said.

In recognition of their services to the field of education, 140 teachers from various government run schools, colleges and universities were presented with the State Award to Best Teachers.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, MLCs Surabhi Vani Devi, Raghotham Reddy, AVN Reddy, Libraries Chairman Ayachitham Sridhar, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, School Education Director A Sridevasena and vice chancellors of various universities also participated in the event.

