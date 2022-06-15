Telangana: Notification released for 1326 posts in Health department

Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), Telangana, on Wednesday released a notification to fill 1326 vacant posts of doctors in various departments of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department.

Out of the 1,326 vacant posts notified by MHRSB, 751 posts are of Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) in Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW), 357 vacant posts of Tutors in hospitals under Directorate of Medical Education (DME), 211 CAS vacant posts in hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) and seven posts of CAS to be filled in Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The notification is the first phase of recruitment process to fill nearly 12,000 posts in the Health, and Medical and Family Welfare department.

The online application to apply for the notified posts has been enabled in the website https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in and the deadline to submit filled online applications is 5 pm on August 14, 2022.

Depending on seniority, the monthly pay scale for CAS posts will vary from Rs. 58,850 to Rs.1,37,050 while for the posts for Tutors, it will be based on UGC scales of 2016 and will range from Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 1,82,400.

The applicants will be selected based on 100 points of which a maximum of 80 points will be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying exam and the rest will be awarded to in-service candidates in government hospitals. Telangana government had already taken a policy decision to provide preference to care givers who had worked in government hospitals during the Covid pandemic.

Applicants will have to pay Rs.200 towards online application fee and Rs. 120 towards examination processing fee. While there is no exemption for online examination fee, there is an exemption for payment of processing fee for SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH and Ex-servicemen unemployed applicants. There is no exemption for payment of fee for applicants belonging to other States.

To access the notification: https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in/