Telangana number one in increasing forest cover, says CSE report

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: In yet another national recognition for Telangana’s efforts towards environmental protection, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in its ‘The State of India’s Environment 2023: In Figures’ report has ranked the State first in the country for increasing forest cover. In terms of municipal waste treatment too, Telangana was ranked among the top States.

The report, released on the eve of World Environment Day, has Telangana as the only State that scored more than 7 out of 10 in the category of increasing forest cover. While, Telangana scored 7.21, Gujarat and Goa secured the second and third ranks with 6.5 and 6.3 points respectively.

Telangana also leads in increase of percentage in total forest cover in the 2021 assessment compared to the 2019 assessment. Apart from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are the top three States in this regard.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, reacting to the report, attributed the ranking to the effective implementation of ‘Haritha Haram’, a brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. This year, the Haritha Haram programme will be launched on June 19. A total of 19.29 crore saplings are targeted to be planted this year. Towards this, 30.29 crore plants are to be made available in 14,864 nurseries.

