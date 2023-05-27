Telangana leads in CAMPA funds utilization and forest development: Indrakaran

Published Date - 10:20 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana leads in effective use of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds and execution of afforestation measures, said Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

Generally, when forest lands are diverted for taking up development works like laying roads, construction of dams etc, extensive afforestation works are taken up to cover up the loss of forest lands.

Under this initiative, Telangana had developed 135 new forest blocks and nearly 14,000 acres of new forests were developed. The State government had also notified these lands as forest lands and this itself was a record achievement, said the Forest Minister.

The Minister held a review meeting with department officials on diverse issues here on Saturday. “More ecotourism projects should be developed at all feasible locations” Indrakaran Reddy said during the meeting.

Considering the rising monkey menace and the inconvenience faced by people, especially crop loss suffered by farmers, the Minister said more sterilization centres like the one established at Nirmal would be set up in phased manner across the State.

To this effect, he wanted Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal to prepare the requisite proposals and submit them at the earliest.

Similarly, the Minister enquired about the progress of relocation of villages from Kawal Tiger Reserve and development of tiger corridors on the River Godavari catchment areas.

Specific instructions were issued to the officials to act tough on curbing poaching and other crimes, especially encroachment of forest land. If needed, coordinate with police department and book cases under PD Act, the Minister said.