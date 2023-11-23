Telangana objects to AP’s Rs.3809 crore Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme

In a letter addressed to the KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said the project would impact the availability of water for projects serving the needs of people in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

In a letter addressed to the KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said the project would impact the availability of water for projects serving the needs of people in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Raising strong objection to the construction of the Rs.3809.26 crore Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme taken up by Andhra Pradesh, the State on Thursday sought the intervention of the Krishna River Management Board to stop works on the project forthwith.

In a letter addressed to the KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said the project would impact the availability of water for projects serving the needs of people in Telangana.

He requested the KRMB authorities to direct Andhra Pradesh not to proceed with the works until they were appraised by the KRMB and approved by the Apex Council, a basic norm to be fulfilled mandatorily for taking up any such project.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone fort the project on November 15 at Macherla in Palnadu district. Phase I of the project will be implemented at a cost of Rs.340.26 crore while Phase II will involve a cost of Rs.3809 crore.

AP government had given an order (GO No 104) according administrative sanction for the project which was intended to draw 1.57 tmc daily to meet both irrigation and drinking water needs.

The head works would be taken up on the Varikapudisela Vagu that joins the foreshore of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project reservoir near Ganguklakunta village of Veldurthi mandal. He pointed out that as per Section 84(3)(ii), 85(8)(d) and Para 7 of the eleventh Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, no new project can be taken up without the appraisal by the CWC and the approval of the Apex Council. He urged the KRMB to bring the violations to the notice of the Ministry of Jal Shakti for action.