Telangana: Officials praise award-winning Mukhra (K) village

Adilabad: Assistant trainee collector Vikas Mahato was all praise for Mukhra (K)-Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi for taking the village in the path of self-sufficiency. He visited the model village in Echoda mandal on Thursday.
Mahato said all schemes of the government were effectively being implemented in the village, which became a role model to the State and country for achieving self-sufficiency in many fields including electricity. He congratulated Meenakshi for bagging five national awards in a span of four years. He told sarpanches of other villages to draw inspiration from Mukhra (K) in development.
On Tuesday, Collector PS Rahul Raj too visited the village and appreciated Meenakshi.