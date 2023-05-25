Over 1.5 crore individuals screened under Kanti Velugu in Telangana

Under the initiative, the Telangana State Health Department has so far distributed reading glasses to 21.66 lakh persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 25 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The second phase of the Kanti Velugu initiative, launched on January 18, has so far conducted eye screening for over 1.5 crore individuals in Telangana. Under the initiative, the State Health Department has so far distributed reading glasses to 21.66 lakh persons and identified a total of 17, 41, 782 individuals who needed prescription spectacles.

Out of the total 1, 52, 61, 763 individuals who underwent eye screening since this January, about 75 percent i.e. 1, 13, 52, 870 individuals had no eye-related issues, latest Kanti Velugu report on Wednesday, said. Based on the statistics, 11 percent of the beneficiaries who were screened under Kanti Velugu initiative needed prescription glasses while 14 percent were handed over reading glasses on the spot.

