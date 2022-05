Telangana: Old man burnt alive in fire accident

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:16 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Kothagudem: An old aged man was burnt alive in a fire accident at Vaddera Banjar in Aswaraopet mandal in the district during late night hours of Sunday.

The deceased Jelli Pedda Biksham (80) was said to have lit a candle in the night as power supply was disrupted. Gunny bags in the shack caught fire, later the whole hut went up in flames killing the old man while he was asleep, said the police.