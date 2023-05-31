Telangana: Online registrations for Post-Matric Scholarships from June 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday decided to open online registration of students for sanction of fresh and renewal of the Post-Matric Scholarships (PMS) on the TS e-Pass portal for 15 days starting June 1 for the academic year 2022-23.

The government took the decision to enable eligible candidates, who have not applied for the PMS in the TS e-Pass portal due to various reasons, to register.

The scholarship is extended to all eligible SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minorities and Physically challenged students in the State. The SC Welfare department has urged all the regulatory authorities and college managements to ensure that all colleges and students, who wish to register in e-Pass, upload all the data between June 1 and 15.

For registration and details, visit the website https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/.