RGUKT-Basar announces admission notification for 2023-24 academic year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Nirmal: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar announced notification of admissions into different six-year long integrated B Tech programmes for the 2023-24 academic year. Vice-chancellor Prof Venkata Ramana and director Prof Sathish jointly released the notification on the premise of the institution on Wednesday.

Venkata Ramana said that students could submit applications online from June 6, while the last date for doing so was June 19. The last date to submit print out of the applications by post for special categories is June 24. A list of provisionally selected candidates would be declared on June 26. While OC or BC candidates should pay a fee of Rs 500, candidates from SC or ST are required to pay a fee of Rs 450.

According to the university authorities, 1,404 seats were reserved to candidates from general category, while 96 seats were going to be filled up candidates of special categories. A total of 105 seats have been earmarked to foreign students. Admissions into the first year of the Integrated B Tech Program would be carried out based on merit in the Grade Point Average (GPA) and Grade obtained in each subject of Class X.

A sum of 85 percent of total available seats shall be reserved for local candidates, while the remaining 15 percent of the quota is filled up with both students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on basis of merit, following the statutory reservations of the State

The students can dial helpline numbers 74160 02245, 74160 58245 and write emails at admissions@rgukt.ac.in for clarifying their doubts. They are suggested to visit www.rgukt.ac.in for submitting applications. If any candidate applies more than once, then the latest application will be considered for the selection process, mentioned in the notification.