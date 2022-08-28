Telangana only state providing social pensions in big way: Gangula

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar distributed aasara pensions to beneficiaries from 34, 35, 36 and 54th divisions of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that in the entire country, Telangana was the only state which was providing social pensions in a big way.

The Minister distributed aasara pensions to beneficiaries from 34, 35, 36 and 54th divisions of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in a programme held here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that Telangana, which had remained backward in united Andhra Pradesh due to negligence of the previous rules, was going ahead in all fronts after the formation of the separate state.

While the central government was contributing a meager of 1.80 percent towards pensions, the state government was bearing the remaining amount to protect the interests of aged, physically challenged, widows, single women, filarial, HIV, kidney patients, handloom workers, toddy and beedi workers.

The number of pensions has been increased with reduction of eligibility age to 57 years from 65. Besides the newly announced 10 lakh pensions, a total 46 lakh people have been provided pensions by spending Rs 12,000 crore per year.

Each and every house in the state has been benefited with welfare schemes. Terming Telangana as a secular and welfare state, he praised the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for introducing various schemes for the comprehensive growth of all sections of the society.

Talking about the development of Karimnagar town, Kamalakar said that the Chief Minister, who has special affection for the town, has sanctioned huge amounts to take up various developmental works.

Cable bridge, manair river front project, and government medical college were sanctioned for the town, he said and informed that TTD temple was also being constructed in 10 acres.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath and corporators were also present.