Only Telangana provides pensions to toddy tappers: Kothagudem Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Collector Anudeep D offered homage to Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Telangana government was the only government in the country to provide pensions to toddy tappers, stated District Collector Anudeep Durishetty. New Aasara pensions have been sanctioned to around 28, 427 persons in the district from August month onwards. The new pensioners include toddy toppers and dialysis patients, the Collector said.

Durishetty attended the 372nd birth anniversary of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud celebrations here on Thursday and offered floral tributes to a portrait of Papanna. He stressed on the need of informing today’s generations about the sacrifices made by warriors like Papanna to the society.

He said that the government has decided to officially celebrate Papanna’s birth anniversary to make the current generation know about him. The government was providing opportunities for BC’s welfare and development and the community members should take advantage of them to grow economically.

The Telangana government laid special emphasis on the education of BCs by setting up BC residential institutions and hostels. Repairs were being carried out in the hostels which were in bad shape so that the students could stay comfortably, the Collector noted.

Papanna, born in an ordinary family, formed his own army of 1200 men to fight the landlords and Mughal imperialists. His life was an example that even a common man could become a king and today’s youth should move forward with the inspiration of such a great man, he added.

BC Welfare Officer Surender, Gowda Sangam district president Bandi Raju Goud, BC Welfare Association leaders R Venkateswara Rao, L Rajesh, Rajaiah Goud, BC Welfare Association women’s wing president Kollu Padma and others were present.

In Khammam, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman B Nagabhushanam, ex-MLC B Lakshminarayana, Gouda Sangham leaders A Venkanna Goud and M Lingaiah offered tributes Papanna’s statue at Lakaram tank bund.