Telangana sanctioned 33 BC gurukulam schools, 15 residential degree colleges: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed that the state government has sanctioned 33 new residential schools and 15 residential degree colleges for backward class students. The minister thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao for issuing the GO sanctioning 33 gurukulam schools and 15 degree colleges for BC students. No state in the country sanctioned such a big number of educational institutions for the community students.

All together, 294 schools and 16 degree colleges were available for BC students, he said and informed that all schools have also been upgraded as junior colleges. While the opposition parties were trying to destroy and create hatred in the society, the state government was building the society by establishing educational institutions and providing quality education to the poor students, the Minister said while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Stating that there was huge demand for BC residential schools in the state, he said that there was a chance to accommodate more students in the newly sanctioned schools. Informing to allocate a school to each district, he said that each school would accommodate 240 students. Talking about allocation of degree colleges, the Minister informed to announce the allocation list within one day. Instead of traditional subjects, eight market demandable courses would be offered in degree colleges. 4,868 students would be accommodated in degree colleges.

Initially, schools and degree colleges would be operated in rented buildings and later, they would be shifted to permanent buildings after completion of the construction. Officials were directed to identify buildings to run the schools, he said. Informing that 20 to 30 permanent buildings were already constructed for schools, he assured to construct permanent buildings for all schools and colleges in the coming days.

Before the formation of Telangana state, there were no adequate residential schools for BC students even if the latter wanted to pursue education. Only 19 BC gurukulam schools were established and 7,500 students got education during the period of 70 years. However, the Chief Minister had established 261 gurukulam schools within a six years period after the formation of the separate state and 1.52 lakh students were being provided quality education along with all facilities by spending Rs 1.25 lakh on each student per year.

Earlier, no residential degree college was available for BC students in the state. For the first time, Chandrashekhar Rao had sanctioned a degree college after coming to power in the state.