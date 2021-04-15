Telangana: Orders for increase in retirement age of power staff issued

The employees, who are re-inducted into service, will be protected with all the service benefits including seniority, which he/she was entitled earlier

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited has issued instructions enhancing the age of superannuation from 58/60 years to 61 years for employees working in the power utilities in the State.

The age of retirement in respect of the category of “workmen”, who are categorised as Operation and Maintenance (O and M) staff and now governed by OSS draft non-statutory rules and whose age of retirement as per these rules is 58 years, should be raised to 61 years.

The age of retirement in respect of the category of workmen, who are categorised as O and M or construction workers, such as watchmen, sweepers and others, whose age of retirement at present in 60 years must be raised to 61 years, Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said in orders issued on Thursday.

The employees, who retired after March 30, 2021, should report for duty within two days from the date of issuance of these orders to their appointing authorities for issuing reposting orders and the period from date of re-induction to date of reporting on issuance of posting is eligible for compulsory wait.

The employees, who are re-inducted into service, will be protected with all the service benefits including seniority, which he/she was entitled earlier. The employees, who retired after March 30, 2021, will have to remit all the terminal benefits paid to them before re-induction into service.

Delay in remittance of paid terminal benefits would attract interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum from the date of release of terminal benefits. The period of absence of the employees who retired after March 30 and to date of re-induction into service will be treated as on duty and they will be extended all the service benefits flowing out of service regulations /orders, failing which the period from April 1, 2021 to the date of re-induction into service would be treated as leave and they should be sanctioned eligible leave at their credit.

The above orders will come into effect from March 30, 2021. These orders will not apply in respect of employees in the following categories – employees who retired on superannuation prior to March 30, 2021 and those employed on contract basis.

Transfers

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited transferred five Divisional Engineers (DEs).

The names of DEs and their new posting are as follows: T Garuthmonthraju (DE (Operations), Kondapur, S Narender Reddy (DE (Technical) Central Circle), M Siva Shankar (DE (Operations) Ibrahimbagh, P Gopala Krishna (DE (Operations) Gachibowli) and Y Narasimha Reddy (DE (Operations) Jeedimetla).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .