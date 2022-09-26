| Telangana Outshines Other States Opposition Still Clings To Perverse Logic Ktr

Telangana outshines other States, Opposition still clings to perverse logic: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:25 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana late last week once again proved its strong position in urban sanitation and cleanliness activities by dominating the Swacch Survekshan Grameen rankings.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, citing the rankings given by the Union government, questioned the logic in the allegations by opposition parties that the State government was not doing enough.

While Telangana was ranked number one in the Swacch Survekshan Grameen rankings, Municipalities in the State had won 16 awards in Swachh rankings.

“Telangana tops the Nation in Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen rankings… Telangana Municipalities win 16 awards in Swachh rankings… Many rankings & indices of Govt of India show the state on Top… Opposition in Telangana says our Govt hasn’t done much! Wonder what perverse logic this is?” he tweeted on Monday.

