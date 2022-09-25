Hyderabad, Goa cops join hands to nab drug kingpins

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: With the Goa police assisting their Hyderabad counterparts in nabbing the drug kingpins operating from their soil, the Hyderabad police are now expecting more big arrests in drug related cases.

On Friday, the Hyderabad police arrested John Stephen D’Souza alias Steve, owner of Hill Top, a top night club in Goa, in connection with a drug case. He was absconding in a case registered at Osmania University police station in mid-August.

During earlier visits to the Goa, the Hyderabad police did not get much support from their Goa counterparts. Following this, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand had expressed his unhappiness and complained about it publicly following which the higher ups of Goa police reacted and assured to coordinate.

“After much effort, with the assistance of Goa police we managed to nab D’Souza. He is one of the key persons who are running drug supplying racket in the city. Now our efforts are on to nab a few more persons who are main suppliers to local peddlers in the State,” said an official of Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing.

In the OU police station case, the police had identified six people mostly foreign nationals as those supplying drugs to local agents. “Our teams are camping in Goa to nab all of them and were successful in nabbing D’souza. Others will be nabbed soon along with some more persons who are linked to other drug cases,” said the official.

The government of Goa had recently included Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the ‘Interstate Intelligence Coordination Committee’ to increase coordination and sharing information on narcotics between different States.

“Previously Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha were members of the committee. Now the two Telugu States have been included. Last week, a meeting was held which was attended by a senior official of Hyderabad police,” the official added.