Read about a crucial era of the nation

Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

These practice questions focusing on history will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Consider the following statements:

i) Permanent settlement was introduced in 1793 AD.

ii) Jotedars were quite powerful

iii) All the Zamindars paid their dues very easily

iv) The ryots came to see the moneylenders as devious and deceitful

(a) i, ii and iii (b) i, ii, iii and iv (c) i, ii and iv (d) ii, iii and iv

Ans: c

2. Consider the following events:

i) Introduction of Permanent settlement

ii) American Civil war

iii) Fifth report in the British Parliament

iv) Santhals arrived in the hilly area of Rajmahal

The correct Chronological order of these events is:

(a) i, ii,iii, iv (b) i, iv, iii, ii (c) i, iii, ii, iv (d) i, iii, iv, ii

Ans: b

3. From where did the revolt of 1857 start?

(a) Ambala (b) Meerut (c) Lucknow (d) Gwalior

Ans: b

4. Who was forced to lead the revolt?

(a) Bahadur Shah Zafar (b) Peshwa Bazi Rao II

(c) Nawab Shaukat Ali (d) Kunwar Singh

Ans: a

5. Who led the revolt at Kanpur?

(a) Bahadur Shah (b) Nana Saheb

(c) Shah Mai (d) Maulavi Ahmadulla Shah

Ans: b

6. Wajid Ali Shah was the Nawab of _______

(a) Awadh (b) Bengal (c) Hyderabad (d) Karnataka

Ans: a

7. Birjis Qadr was the younger son of ________

(а) Nawab Shaukat Ali (b) Nawab Siraj-ud-daula

(c) Nawab Mir Ali (d) Nawab Wajid Ali Shah

Ans: d

8. Awadh was annexed into the British Empire in _________

(a) 1855 (b) 1854 (c) 1856 (d) 1853

Ans: c

9. Awadh and Satara were captured under ________

(a) Doctrine of Lapse (b) Subsidiary Alliance

(c) Issue of Misgovernance (d) Mahalwari System

Ans: a

10. Consider the following events:

i) Abolition of sati

ii) Passing of Widow Remarriage Act

iii) The beginning of the revolt

iv) Queen’s Proclamation

The correct chronological order of these events is:

(a) i, ii, iii, iv (b) ii, iii, iv, i (c) iii, iv, i, ii (d) ii, i, iii, iv

Ans: a

11. Consider the following events:

i) Soldiers revolted at Meerut

ii) Bahadur Shah Zafar declared the leader of Barker

iii) Awadh was captured by the British

iv) Relief of Lucknow was painted by Thomas Jones Barker

Write these events in correct chronological order

(a) i, ii, iii, iv (b) ii, i, iii, iv (c) iii, i, ii, iv (d) iv, iii, ii, i

Ans: c

12. Which of the following is not correct?

(a) Nana Saheb was the adopted son of Tantya Tope

(b) Tantya Tope was the general of Nana Saheb

(c) Wajid Ali Shah was exiled to Calcutta

(d) Lord Dalhousie captured 7 states with the Doctrine of Lapse

Ans: a

13. Consider the following statements:

i) Rumours played a great role in the revolt of 1857 AD

ii) Peshwa Baji Rao II adopted Nana Saheb as his son

iii) The British had no answer to the action of the rebels during the months of May and June in 1857 A.D.

iv) Awadh was a major centre of revolt in 1857 AD

(a) i, ii, iii (b) i, ii, iii, iv (c) ii, iii, iv (d) i, ii, iv

Ans: b

14. Which of these was the reason for Nana Saheb’s joining the revolt of 1857?

(а) The British refused him the pension of Peshwa Baji Rao

(b) The British captured Awadh

(c) The British captured Jhansi under the doctrine of Lapse

(d) Nana Saheb refused to accept Subsidiary Alliance

Ans: a

