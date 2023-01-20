Telangana: Over 2 Lakh persons avail Kanti Velugu benefit on Day 2

A total of 2,14,032 persons underwent eye screening tests on the second day of Kanti Velugu initiative on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A total of 2,14,032 persons underwent eye screening tests on the second day of Kanti Velugu initiative on Friday.

The health teams handed over 53,719 reading glasses to as many beneficiaries and identified 38,226 persons for prescription eye glasses, which will be provided to them by the local ASHA workers in the coming days.

Out of the individuals screened, a total of 1,22,087 persons did not have any eye related issues. Overall, in two days the health teams screened a total of 3,81,414 persons, distributed 97,335 reading glasses and identified 77,142 individuals who need prescription glasses. Of those screened, a total of 2, 06, 937 individuals did not have any eye related issues.