Telangana: Passport Seva Kendras, POPSKs to be kept open on December 3

Hyderabad: To bring down the long appointment cycle for submission of passport applications under the Tatkal / Normal category, the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has decided to keep open all the five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) – three in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki) and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad, and all 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), on Saturday, December 3 for processing passport applications.

Full appointments would be released as 70 per cent Tatkaal and 30 per cent Normal, a press release said. Applicants were requested to refer to the Passport Seva Portal for the list of documents eligible for submission for processing application under Tatkal category. Full appointments in all 14 POPSKs would be released for processing Normal category applications.

The appointments to be released in a day or two, will be available for those who wish to reschedule/ prepone and also to the new applicants.

However, only one preponement/one rescheduling will be allowed, for this special Saturday drive and applicants were advised to carefully decide to prepone and they will have no opportunity to reschedule/choose another date if they fail to appear after the single opportunity to change.

All the applicants are advised to make use of this facility either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or through mPassportseva app and approach respective PSKs/POPSKs where the slots are booked.

Further, the applicants were informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no walk in requests will be entertained in PSKs. In view of the above, all the applicants are advised not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport related requirements and to make use of this special measure.