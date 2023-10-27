| Hyderabad Passport Appointment Holders Urged To Visit Psks And Popsks On Saturday

Hyderabad: Passport appointment holders urged to visit PSKs and POPSKs on Saturday

In a statement on Friday, the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, said 3,348 appointments were released for Saturday and 3,296 appointments were booked by the applicants.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Applicants who booked their passport appointments have been advised to attend at respective Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) on Saturday.

The RPO Hyderabad has been holding special drives on Saturdays at five PSKs and seven POPSKs at Bhongir, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medchal, Nalgonda and Warangal.