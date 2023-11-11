Hyderabad: RPO calls on Chief Passport Master General

The officers agreed upon working together in extending passport services to the residents of Telangana

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Officer (RPO) , Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah on Friday called on Chief Passport Master General, Telangana Circle, Dr. PVS Reddy and discussed issues related to the functioning of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

Major issues viz., installation of a communication tower at POSPK, Medchal, along with other manpower deployment were discussed. The officers agreed upon working together in extending passport services to the residents of the State.

There are 14 POPSKs in the State and on an average, 735 applications for passports and police clearance certificates are processed at these kendras. Daily around 3,000 passports are issued and dispatched by the RPO through speed post and are delivered by the Department of Posts within 24 hours to the passport applicants.