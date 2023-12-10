Telangana people believed in Congress party’s six guarantees: Deputy Chief Minister

The Congress government would implement all the six guarantees in the next hundred days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:48 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Khammam: Telangana people believed in Congress party’s six guarantees and elected the party with a huge majority, stated Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Congress government would implement all the six guarantees in the next hundred days. Wealth would be created for the people and the resources of the State would be spent for the development of the State, he said. Vikramarka along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made a maiden visit to the district on Sunday after taking oath of office. They were given a rousing welcome by Congress cadres.

At a programme at Khammam old bus station they re-launched Mahalakshmi free travel scheme, which was launched officially on Saturday across the State. Addressing the public, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that of the six guarantees, two guarantees were implemented within the two days after coming to power.

Vikramarka said that he along with ministers Nageswara Rao and Srinivas Reddy would work diligently for the comprehensive development of erstwhile Khammam district. People would be involved in the progress of the State. Nageswara Rao said that they would uphold the trust reposed in them by the people in the district and solve all their problems. Srinivas Reddy said that for health care of the poor Aarogyasri limit was increased to Rs 10 lakh.

District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, TSRTC Regional Manager Venkanna, DRDO Vidyachandana and others took part in the programme.

Later in the day at Paloncha in Kothagudem district, Vikramarka and the ministers attended a meeting, where newly elected MLAs were felicitated and addressed Congress workers. They assured that the Congress government would provide houses to all.

Steps to supply Godavari water to Khammam district would be taken. The Congress government would provide a democratic rule so that people could lead a life without fear. Journalists were given house plots during the Congress government, they said.

The ministers alleged that The BRS government neglected the journalist’s housing issue and created difficulties despite the court’s permission to solve the issue. They thanked the people for voting for Congress in nine out of 10 Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district.