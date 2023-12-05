Mancherial: Diwakar Rao thanks cadres of BRS

Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Former MLA Diwakar Rao addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Former Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao thanked cadres and those directly and directly extended their cooperation for the success of the party in polls to Telangana Legislative Assembly. He addressed pressmen here on Tuesday.

Stating that he would respect the mandate of the electors, Rao told cadres that both defeat and victories were part of politics and advised not to be disheartened by the outcome of the elections. He promised to always back them. He vowed to strive for addressing challenges of the public and to play a vital role in the growth of the segment.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, agriculture market committee chairman P Bhumesh, and leaders of the BRS party were present.