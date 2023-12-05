Telangana: 18 bikes, auto-rickshaw seized in Mancherial

Police seized 18 motorbikes and an auto-rickshaw during a community contact programme held at Kallampalli in connection with ongoing weekly being observed by People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, a wing of the banned Maoist party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Mancherial: Police seized eighteen motorbikes and an auto-rickshaw during a community contact programme held at Kallampalli village under Nelwai police station limits on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing weekly being observed by the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army, a wing of the banned Maoist party.

Chennur Rural Inspector Vidyasagar said that the two-wheelers and three-wheeler were seized when their owners failed to show documents of registration at the time of the programme. He requested the locals to alert police if they spot strangers and to contact Dial 100 service to report crimes. He asked them not to cooperate with anti-social elements.

Nelwai Sub-Inspector Subbarao, RSI Venkat and staffers of a special party and TSSP took part in the drive.