Telangana: PM to virtually lay foundation stone to develop 21 stations under ABSS

Railway officials said that in this first phase foundation stone will be laid for 21 stations in Telangana, 15 stations in Andhra Pradesh, 13 stations in Maharashtra and one station in Karnataka at a combined cost of nearly Rs.2.079.29 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for development of 508 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) across the country, including 21 railway stations across Telangana on August 6.

Railway officials said that in this first phase foundation stone will be laid for 21 stations in Telangana, 15 stations in Andhra Pradesh, 13 stations in Maharashtra and one station in Karnataka at a combined cost of nearly Rs.2.079.29 crore.

Facilities planned under ABSS include smooth access to railway stations by removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better circulating area, upgraded parking space, divyangjan friendly infrastructure, environment-friendly building by use of green energy, etc.

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said these developed stations will provide new experience to the rail users. These stations being developed with modern architecture and world-class facilities will serve as city-centres with its focus on long-term planning.

Info Box:

List of stations under ABSS Phase – 1

Adilabad, Bhadrachalam road, Hafizpet, Hitech City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Kazipet junction, Khammam, Madhira, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Ramagundem, Tandur, Yadadri and Zaheerabad.