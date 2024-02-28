Telangana Police get breath analysers as part of CSR initiative

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Diageo Company handed over 50 new breath analysers to the State Police Department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 10:30 PM

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Diageo Company handed over 50 new breath analysers to the State Police Department

Hyderabad: As part of Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Diageo Company handed over 50 new breath analysers to the State Police Department on Wednesday.

Director General Police, Ravi Gupta, expressed his gratitude Diageo Company and the NGO CSR Box for coming forward to provide quality breath analysers to the police department, which is a pioneer in many aspects in the country. He said that the initiative taken by them under social responsibility would further enhance the capacity of the police personnel and help to control drunk driving.

Also Read Online loan app claims another life in Rajanna-Sircilla

The DGP reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is dangerous and the police personnel are working day and night to prevent it. Such modern devices would enhance the efficiency and capacity of the police personnel and thereby benefit the people, he added.

Additional DGP (Railways & Road Safety) Mahesh M Bhagwat said that by driving responsibly, commuters can save their own lives as well as the lives of others.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vishwa Prasad said that Hyderabad Traffic Police was moving forward with a clear strategy to curb drunk driving and that the traffic police was working tirelessly.

Diageo Company officials and senior police personnel were present.