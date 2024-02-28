Online loan app claims another life in Rajanna-Sircilla

According to family members, the victim could have ended his life unable to tolerate harassment by online loan app executives, the police registering a case and are investigating

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 10:01 PM

According to family members, the victim could have ended his life unable to tolerate harassment by online loan app executives, the police registering a case and are investigating

Rajanna-Sircilla: Unable to tolerate harassment by online loan app executives, a youngster died, allegedly by suicide. The body of Chippa Sai Raju (28) was found in the Mid Manair reservoir on Wednesday.

According to the police, a native of Nehurunagar of Sircilla town, Sai Raju had gone missing three days ago. His mobile location was tracked on Wednesday morning, following which the police found the body in the reservoir.

Also Read Sircilla weaver weaves gold saree for goddess Sita of Ayodhya

According to family members, Sai Raju could have ended his life unable to tolerate harassment by online loan app executives who allegedly harassed him by sending objectionable photos of his wife to relatives and friends. The police, who are investigating after registering a case, were yet to confirm this.