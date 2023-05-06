Telangana Police sets up emergency helpline for stranded citizens in Manipur

According to reports, Manipur has been witnessing a surge in violence between the non-tribal group Meiteis and the tribal groups Kukis and Nagas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:17 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to assist Telangana citizens stranded in Manipur, the Telangana Police have set up an emergency helpline. The citizens can contact the helpline number at +91 79016 43283 to receive assistance. The phone lines are open 24/7, and people can also email dgp@tspolice.gov.in for any queries or concerns.

The Meiteis have been demanding inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, while the tribal groups have been opposing this demand. They argue that Meiteis already have OBC and SC status and that they are in the majority, both in terms of population and political representation.

In the wake of this unrest, many Telangana citizens are reportedly stranded in Manipur. To help these citizens, the Telangana Police are coordinating with the Manipur Police to provide support. The emergency helpline will ensure that the stranded citizens receive immediate assistance and support.