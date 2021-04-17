Telangana: Polling begins for Nagarjuna Sagar by-election

TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath exercised his franchise at 168/A polling booth in Amandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Ibrahimpatnam.

Nalgonda: Polling for by-elections to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency began at 346 polling stations at 7 am on Saturday.

As 41 candidates were in the fray of electoral battle, 2.2 lakh voters are expected to utilise their voting right in the by-elections. From 7 am onwards, the voters appeared waiting in the long queues at the polling station to exercise their franchise.

Polling was delayed for few minutes due to technical glitches at polling booth number 137 at Thotipeta in Tirumalgiri(Sagar) mandal.

The polling would continue up to 7 pm as the Elections Commission of India has extended the polling time by two hours in view of COVID norms. Boxes were drawn at the polling stations to maintain social distance by the voters in the queue lines.

The COVID positive voters would be allowed to cast their vote after 6 pm.

