Telangana polls 2023: Sikh community leaders extend complete support to BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: The Sikh community leaders of Telangana extended complete support to the BRS in the ensuing Assembly elections.

On Friday, Gurudwara presidents of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and representatives of the other Gurudwaras, met BRS working president KT Rama Rao and expressed their admiration for the commendable work undertaken for the welfare of the people in the State.

Those who met Rama Rao included All Telangana Gurudwara Saheban chairman Gurucharan Singh Bagga, general secretary Manjit Singh Pala, vice president Jaspal singh Tuteja and Telangana Punjabi Sabha president Ravinder Singh Sarna.

The Gurudwara presidents affirmed their confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and Rama Rao, recognizing the inclusive and progressive policies that have benefited diverse communities.

Meanwhile, the Sikh community of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will celebrate the 554th birthday of Jagat Pita Sri Guru Nanak Devji Maharaj at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, on November 27. On the occasion, a Vishal Deewan will be held in which around 25,000 to 30,000 people are expected to participate. The Sikh community leaders invited KT Rama Rao to grace the occasion.