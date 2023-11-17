Congress troublemakers for Telangana farmers, says KTR

He said that the Congress was solely responsible for the inconvenience faced by farmers, who were forced to spend sleepless nights waiting for supply of power.

Minister KT Rama Rao addresses a gathering his road show held in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked voters to be wary of the Congress, whose governments were known for erratic outages of power, tacky drinking water, poor performance of SCCL and deaths by hundreds of students in protest of Telangana state. He was addressing a gathering during a roadshow held here on Friday.

Rao said that the Congress was solely responsible for the inconvenience faced by farmers, who were forced to spend sleepless nights waiting for supply of power. He found fault with former union finance minister P Chidambaram for apologizing over the suicides of students demanding the creation of a separate state.

He asked people to select the Congress if they wanted scams and to elect BRS nominees if they wanted welfare schemes. He urged them to be cautious while exercising their franchise. He told them to compare developmental activities and welfare schemes implemented after Telangana and before formation of the new state.

The minister said that successive governments ignored challenges of Mancherial district. He recalled that people of the region were forced to travel over 100 kilometres to reach the district headquarters. The public were unable to find health and drinking water facilities. Their woes ended with the reorganisation of districts.

He said one could now locate the office of Collector and Superintendent of Police in Mancherial town. Not only the creation of the district, the Mancherial district is taking a path of growth in many aspects. The BRS government streamlined the SCCL and revived the dependent job scheme. Farmers are confidently growing various farmers. The credit goes to Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema and the uninterrupted supply of power extended by the State government. Rao assured to sanction an IT Hub in Mancherial and to address other challenges if BRS was voted to power.